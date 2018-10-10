Ad
Austrian environment minister Elisabeth Kostinger chaired the meeting. The Austrians rewrote the compromise text several times during the day (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU ministers seek slightly more ambition in CO2 cars bill

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Negotiations between EU institutions on a new bill that will set CO2 standards for cars and vans until 2030 will begin on Wednesday afternoon (10 October) after EU environment ministers achieved a common position late on Tuesday evening.

The compromise deal was reached at a Council of the EU meeting in Luxembourg that began in the morning and wrapped up only shortly before midnight.

Austrian environment minister Elisabeth Kostinger, who chaired the ministerial meeting, said that t...

