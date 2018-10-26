A tourist's guide to EU-funded Amsterdam

Start your visit to Amsterdam on the northern side of the Dutch capital's central train station by taking the free ferry across the IJ river.

As you approach the northern part of Amsterdam, you will see a large white building, which some say looks like a frog. "The Eye" film institute's new building, opened in 2012, cost around €38m. It received €1.5m of EU funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The ERDF has distributed more cash in 'Amsterdam Noord' - an are...