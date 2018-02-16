Germany raises concerns over Hungary's 'Stop Soros' bills

Germany's minister of state for Europe expressed concern on Thursday (15 February) over draft legislation - known as the 'Stop Soros bills - put forward by the Hungarian government, warning that it could make NGOs' work with migrants "impossible".
Michael Roth said in a statement that he had "clearly expressed our concerns" to the government of prime minister Viktor Orban.
"A common European Union ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
