euobserver
'This is a problem that impacts the whole European Union,' EU Commission president Juncker (r) said, alongside Slovenian president Pahor (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia dispute jeopardises Balkan enlargement

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia could block further enlargement in the Western Balkans, the European Commission president warned on Monday (8 January).

"The future enlargement of the EU to Western Balkans states is in the hands of Slovenia and Croatia," Jean-Claude Juncker said ahead of a meeting with Slovenian president Borut Pahor.

He said the deadlock between the two EU members states was "impacting the perspective of Western Balkan states to become members of t...

Rule of LawEU Political

