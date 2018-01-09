Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia dispute jeopardises Balkan enlargement

The border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia could block further enlargement in the Western Balkans, the European Commission president warned on Monday (8 January).

"The future enlargement of the EU to Western Balkans states is in the hands of Slovenia and Croatia," Jean-Claude Juncker said ahead of a meeting with Slovenian president Borut Pahor.

He said the deadlock between the two EU members states was "impacting the perspective of Western Balkan states to become members of t...