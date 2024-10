EU to launch Ukraine anti-corruption scheme

The European Union is about to unveil a comprehensive anti-corruption programme for Ukraine in a last effort to fight back against graft.

According to one EU source involved in the planning, EU commissioner for enlargement Johannes Hahn will make the announcement on Friday (16 September), during the Yalta European Strategy Annual Meeting (YES) in Kyiv.

A commission spokesperson confirmed that Mr Hahn will attend the conference, but wouldn't go into details.

"Commissioner ...