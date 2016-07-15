Scottish concerns could delay UK's EU exit talks

British prime minister Theresa May said Friday (15 July) that she would trigger article 50 of the EU treaty on exiting the bloc only when there is a UK-wide approach to the talks.
She spoke in Edinburgh after having met with Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
"I have already said that I won't be triggering article 50 until I think that we have a UK approach and objectives for negotiations. I think it is important that we establish that before we trigger article 50," May ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
