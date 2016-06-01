Ad
The mildly eurosceptic Rutte (r) is a political ally of Cameron (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Rutte: EU would retaliate against post-Brexit immigration laws

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

If the United Kingdom left the EU and installed tougher immigration laws, European countries would respond with tit-for-tat rules for British citizens, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday (1 June).

“It will immediately mean that we will get this race to the bottom, that it will move against the interests of the population,” Rutte told the BBC in an interview, saying it would be “impossible” for EU cou...

