euobserver
The coming month the Netherlands will see more campaigning ahead of the EU-Ukraine treaty referendum (Photo: Gerard Stolk)

Ukraine MPs ask Dutch voters for 'solidarity'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The leader of the largest political party in the Ukrainian parliament has called on Dutch voters to show a “sign of solidarity” with Ukrainian soldiers by voting Yes in the upcoming referendum on a trade treaty between the EU and Ukraine.

“Our soldiers are fighting not only for Ukraine, they are fighting for the world order that was challenged by [Russian president] Putin,” said Yurii Lutsenko of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc on Monday (29 February).

“We will be, and we are, prepared ...

