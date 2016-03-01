Ukraine MPs ask Dutch voters for 'solidarity'

The leader of the largest political party in the Ukrainian parliament has called on Dutch voters to show a “sign of solidarity” with Ukrainian soldiers by voting Yes in the upcoming referendum on a trade treaty between the EU and Ukraine.

“Our soldiers are fighting not only for Ukraine, they are fighting for the world order that was challenged by [Russian president] Putin,” said Yurii Lutsenko of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc on Monday (29 February).

“We will be, and we are, prepared ...