EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'

EU leaders poured cold water on several ideas proposed recently aimed at bringing the EU closer to its citizens, at a summit in Brussels on Friday (23 February).

They shelved an idea for transnational electoral lists, rejected a long-term vision for an EU 'super president', and told the European Parliament that it does not have a monopoly over choosing the next president of the European Commission.

"I know that Europeans aren't too keen on institutional issues – in fact they could...