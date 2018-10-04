EU and US should hold back China, Trump envoy says

The US wants to create a massive trade bloc with Europe to curb Chinese expansionism, Washington's ambassador to the EU has said.

It is also ready to use sanctions, including against European firms, to bring Iran and Russia to heel.

"The jackpot ... is to have what is about a $40 trillion combined GDP working as a bloc in terms of dealing with Chinese growth, Chinese theft of intellectual property, [and] Chinese militarisation of the South China Sea," Gordon D. Sondland, the US ...