No progress at Brexit summit, talks continue

British prime minister Theresa May Wednesday evening (17 October) told EU leaders she is ready to consider extending the Brexit transition period to three years.
May gave a 15-minute speech, according to EU officials, before the EU-27 broke for dinner and more Brexit talk.
However, according to the European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, who was also in the room, May offered no new ideas.
"I did not perceive anything substantially new in the content as I listened to...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.