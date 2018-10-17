No progress at Brexit summit, talks continue

British prime minister Theresa May Wednesday evening (17 October) told EU leaders she is ready to consider extending the Brexit transition period to three years.

May gave a 15-minute speech, according to EU officials, before the EU-27 broke for dinner and more Brexit talk.

However, according to the European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, who was also in the room, May offered no new ideas.

"I did not perceive anything substantially new in the content as I listened to...