euobserver
Mogherini with Thaci (r) and Vucic in previous EU talks (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU's Kosovo-Serbia talks restart This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Resumption of Kosovo-Serbia talks, with a controversial deal in the air, marks the return to work of EU institutions after the summer break this week.

EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini will hold talks with Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and Serbian head of state Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels on Friday (7 September).

Thaci is expected to outline a proposal for a territorial swap that would see Serbia take in ethnic Serb parts of northern Kosovo in return for giving an eth...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

