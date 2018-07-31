Ad
The EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled Ireland was allowed to take into account Polish judicial independence before extraditing suspects (Photo: banspy)

Poland arrest warrant case highlights broader issues

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Laure Baudrihaye-Gerard, Brussels,

Last week, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), took a significant step towards protecting against human rights violations in the operation of the European Arrest Warrant.

The ruling comes in response to an Irish Court refusing extradition to Poland because of concerns that attacks on judicial independence in the country, which have been at the centre of the rule of law procedure trigge...

