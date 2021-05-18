EU and US reach steel truce in effort to reset relations

The EU and the US have reached a truce in a bruising trade dispute, in an effort to reset relationships ahead of US president Joe Biden's meeting with EU leaders next month.

The two sides have decided to temporarily suspend measures at the heart of a steel tariff spat, top EU and US officials announced on Monday (17 May).

Former US president Donald Trump slapped tariffs in 2018 on EU steel and aluminium, calling European metals a threat to US national security.

The commi...