Ad
euobserver
'A core element of state sovereignty is the issuing of a currency, we will not leave it to private companies,' said German finance minister Olaf Scholz (Photo: BeatingBetting.co.uk)

Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra

Digital
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The German federal government passed on Wednesday (18 September) a comprehensive blockchain strategy which Berlin hopes will foster the technology and mitigate the risks regarding its implementation.

The strategy aims to unleash the potential of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) in the country, supporting the digital transformation in several...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Estonia to launch own virtual currency
France urges EU virtual currency rules amid Libra risk
EU watchdogs warn of cryptocurrency price bubble
Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra
'A core element of state sovereignty is the issuing of a currency, we will not leave it to private companies,' said German finance minister Olaf Scholz (Photo: BeatingBetting.co.uk)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections