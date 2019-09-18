Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra

The German federal government passed on Wednesday (18 September) a comprehensive blockchain strategy which Berlin hopes will foster the technology and mitigate the risks regarding its implementation.
The strategy aims to unleash the potential of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies (DLT) in the country, supporting the digital transformation in several...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
