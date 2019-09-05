The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms

Experts from several organisations and EU institutions say that the reform of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) will not enable the EU to meet the targets agreed in the Paris Agreement.

At the Paris climate conference in December 2015, 195 countries adopted the first-ever universal, legally-binding global climate deal to keep the increase in global temperature well below 2°C.

The ECT is an international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector - it was sig...