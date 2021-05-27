Ad
euobserver
Twitter 'best' at applying EU disinformation code

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Social media giant Twitter tops US tech firms applying an EU code to tackle disinformation - even if it does so only partially.

"Nobody has really fully respected the code," Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday (26 May).

"I would tell you if somebody had. But from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and TikTok, one did better than the others."

EUobserver was informed it was Twitter. All five had signed up to the voluntary 2018 ...

Rule of Law

