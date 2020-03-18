WHO: 'countries need to take their boldest actions'

The director for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, has urged countries in Europe to take crucial action to stop the spread of the virus and lift export bans on masks and other medical supplies to avoid shortages.

"The shortage of medical supplies can be never solved by market dynamics only, it will also require collaborative actions between countries," Kluge warned on Tuesday (17 March).

"Solidarity within the country and with other countries is esse...