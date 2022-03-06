Ukraine exodus grows as West mulls oil embargo

Some 129,000 people fled the war into Poland on Saturday (5 March) the Polish interior ministry said Sunday, compared to 106,000 people the day before. The total number of refugees in Poland now stands at 922,000 and rising.

People have also escaped to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. The UN estimated on Saturday that some 1.5 million have already come to Europe, while warning that as many as 4 million people could come in figures that would dwarf the EU's 2015 refugee crisis, when abou...