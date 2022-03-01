Ad
euobserver
Some 60,000 refugees have arrived in Moldova so far, says the UNHCR (Photo: Moldova government)

Risk that EU hospitality 'wears out' warns UN refugee chief

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The welcome that Europeans are offering refugees fleeing war in Ukraine may wane should the numbers continue to rise during a long and drawn-out conflict, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi warned on Tuesday (1 March).

Grandi issued his cautionary statement amid reports of Russian tank columns heading towards Kyiv, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, and troops from Belarus crossing into Ukraine.

Latest UN figures suggest some 677,000 mostly women ...



Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



