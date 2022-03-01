Risk that EU hospitality 'wears out' warns UN refugee chief

The welcome that Europeans are offering refugees fleeing war in Ukraine may wane should the numbers continue to rise during a long and drawn-out conflict, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi warned on Tuesday (1 March).

Grandi issued his cautionary statement amid reports of Russian tank columns heading towards Kyiv, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, and troops from Belarus crossing into Ukraine.

Latest UN figures suggest some 677,000 mostly women ...