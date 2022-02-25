Ad
Donald Tusk with his direct successor as president of the EU Council, Belgium's Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tusk turns on former partners over Ukraine 'disgrace'

by Matthew Tempest, Brussels,

Donald Tusk launched a blistering attack on his former EU partner countries on Friday morning (25 February), voicing his disgust at the "pretend" strength of overnight European sanctions on Russia.

Tusk, the Polish president of the EU Council until 2019 and current chair of the European People's Party — the largest group in the European Parliament — broke with normal diplomatic niceties to lambast Germany, Hungary and Italy as having "disgraced themselves."

In an early morning twe...

