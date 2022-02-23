What just happened to Hidalgo — and to French socialism?

Anne Hidalgo, the socialist candidate to become the next president of France, is meeting the press at the Jean Jaurès Foundation in central Paris.

Jaurès, an historian and socialist leader who lived in late 18th and early 19th century Paris, is considered one of the founders of what would become modern French socialism.

But, now, Hidalgo may be presiding over the party's collapse.

She is not used to being such an underdog.

In 2020 she was elected mayor of Paris for a s...