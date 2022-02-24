Russian media darlings hit by EU sanctions

Some of Russia's most prominent TV personalities, as well as several Kremlin cronies, have been added to the EU sanctions list putting an end, at least for now, to any thoughts of Italian shopping trips or French beach holidays.
Maria Zakharova (the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman), Margarita Simonyan (the head of Russia's RT broadcaster), Vladimir Solovyov (the anchor of the Russia One channel), and Pyotr Tolstoy (a talkshow host), were among 374 Russians put on a no-fly and ass...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
