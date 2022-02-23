Who's looking out for the civilian casualties of a Ukraine war?

The lives of millions of civilians in Ukraine hang in the balance. The renewed threat of a war between Russia and Ukraine doesn't bode well for millions of Ukrainians living along the contact line as heavy shelling has increased in recent days.
Residential buildings, including a kindergarten and a power station, were hit over the weekend and the number of ceasefire violations recorded by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has sign...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Beatrice Godefroy is Europe director for the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) and oversees CIVIC’s activities in Ukraine building the capacity of the armed forces of Ukraine to mitigate civilian harm through improved civilian harm tracking mechanisms, training, national level strategies, and civil-military dialogues. Suleiman Mamutov is the policy and advocacy advisor for the Ukraine programme at CIVIC.
Beatrice Godefroy is Europe director for the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) and oversees CIVIC’s activities in Ukraine building the capacity of the armed forces of Ukraine to mitigate civilian harm through improved civilian harm tracking mechanisms, training, national level strategies, and civil-military dialogues. Suleiman Mamutov is the policy and advocacy advisor for the Ukraine programme at CIVIC.