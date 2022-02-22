Nord Stream 2 may be 'dead' after Putin's push into Ukraine

Pressure is mounting on Germany and the EU to terminate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project definitively, after Russia on Monday night (21 February) ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

For now, the certification of the controversial export gas pipeline from Russia to Germany has been scrapped amid the scramble by the EU plus Western allies to impose an initial set of sanctions against Russian officials.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news confere...