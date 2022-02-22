EU prepares Russia blacklist after hesitation by Hungary

The EU on Tuesday (22 February) provisionally agreed a set of so-called mini-sanctions in reaction to Russian recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) in Ukraine.

Hungary, earlier in the day, had sent mixed messages over whether to move ahead with the measures.

The sanctions would cover asset-freezes and visa-bans against 27 individuals and entities linked to Russian recognition of the territories, as well as all 351 members of the Russia...