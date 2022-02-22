EU and US strike at Russian state bonds

The first round of EU sanctions will include curbs on Russia's ability to trade its sovereign debt or raise fresh debt on European financial markets, as well as new blacklists.
"We will target the ability of the Russian state and government to access our financial markets," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Paris on Tuesday (22 February).
The EU will also ban European firms from doing business with Russia-occupied regions in east U...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.