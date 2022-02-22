Ad
euobserver
'Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare what he called new countries on the territories of his neighbour?', US president Joe Biden said (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

EU and US strike at Russian state bonds

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The first round of EU sanctions will include curbs on Russia's ability to trade its sovereign debt or raise fresh debt on European financial markets, as well as new blacklists.

"We will target the ability of the Russian state and government to access our financial markets," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Paris on Tuesday (22 February).

The EU will also ban European firms from doing business with Russia-occupied regions in east U...

