Sarajevo: The 1995 war killed more than 100,000 people (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

EU hopes sanctions threat will stop Bosnia breakup

by Andrew Rettman and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Those pushing the Bosnian Serb entity Republika Srpska to have its own army and other institutions risked seeing the country "fall apart in pieces," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Monday (21 February).

Borrell said the EU was "ready to use all measures available should the situation require it" after a foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

He was referring to potential EU asset-freezes and visa-bans on Republika Srpska leaders, such as its president Mirolad Dodik. ...

