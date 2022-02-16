Never waste a crisis - so start building Covid research in Africa

As European and African heads of state gather in Brussels today and tomorrow (17-18 February) to discuss deepening ties – including the burning issues of equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments and the need for drug manufacturing in Africa – we, as African and European scientists, believe another issue should feature high on the agenda: the development of robust clinical research infrastructure across the continent.
This is ...
Samba Sow (former Minister of Health of Mali and director of the Center for Vaccine Development in Bamako), Marie-Paule Kieny (director of research at INSERM in Paris), John Amuasi (Leader, Global Health and Infectious Diseases Research Group, Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, Ghana), Serge Eholie (Head of infectious diseases at Treichville University Teaching Hospital in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire), Francine Ntoumi (founding director of the Congolese Foundation for Medical Research in Brazzaville), Jürgen May (Chairman of Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg, Germany), Dieudonné Mumba (head of Parasitology at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa), Bernhards Ogutu (chief research officer at the Kenya Medical Research Institute in Nairobi), Nathalie Strub-Wourgaft (director at the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative in Geneva), Marc-Alain Widdowson (director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp) and Yazdan Yazdanpanah (Director of ANRS Emerging Infectious Disease Funding Agency in Paris, France).
