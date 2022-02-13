Ad
euobserver
It is estimated that one in four households in the EU, over 50 million people, cannot afford to warm their homes adequately (Photo: kishjar?)

Price hikes prompt scrutiny of fossil fuel revenues

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Energy giants have seen a huge surge in profits amid rising energy costs for all European consumers — a brewing crisis which has triggered anger and concern among progressive MEPs and green groups.

It is estimated that one in four households in the EU, over 50 million people, cannot afford to warm their homes adequately.

Meanwhile, the surge in gas prices, combined with high oil prices, have pushed up revenues for the world's biggest fossil fuel companies.

Oil firm BP last...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU tries to measure 'energy poverty' - without defining it
Inequalities and poverty on the rise in post-Covid-19 Italy
Member states still lack definition of 'energy poverty'
It is estimated that one in four households in the EU, over 50 million people, cannot afford to warm their homes adequately (Photo: kishjar?)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections