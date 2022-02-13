Price hikes prompt scrutiny of fossil fuel revenues

Energy giants have seen a huge surge in profits amid rising energy costs for all European consumers — a brewing crisis which has triggered anger and concern among progressive MEPs and green groups.
It is estimated that one in four households in the EU, over 50 million people, cannot afford to warm their homes adequately.
Meanwhile, the surge in gas prices, combined with high oil prices, have pushed up revenues for the world's biggest fossil fuel companies.
Oil firm BP last...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
