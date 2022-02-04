EU blacklists Mali's prime minister

The EU has blacklisted Mali's prime minister as it struggles to maintain influence in the strategic and mineral-rich Sahel region in West Africa.
The bloc imposed a travel ban and an asset-freeze on prime minister Choguel Maïga on Friday (4 February), saying that "despite his previous harsh criticism of the militarisation of the transition, he soon became a zealous advocate of the Malian junta".
Maïga also "decided to ignore the previously adopted chronogram [schedule] of reform...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
