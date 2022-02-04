EU blacklists Mali's prime minister

The EU has blacklisted Mali's prime minister as it struggles to maintain influence in the strategic and mineral-rich Sahel region in West Africa.

The bloc imposed a travel ban and an asset-freeze on prime minister Choguel Maïga on Friday (4 February), saying that "despite his previous harsh criticism of the militarisation of the transition, he soon became a zealous advocate of the Malian junta".

Maïga also "decided to ignore the previously adopted chronogram [schedule] of reform...