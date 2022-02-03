Budapest ruling seen as normalising anti-LGBTI sentiment

A Budapest court has ruled that an article published in a pro-government daily that likened an LGBTI association to paedophiles did not damage its reputation.

The ruling, handed down on Tuesday (1 February), came as prime minister Viktor Orbán's government is whipping up anti-LGBTI sentiment in the country, aiming to rally supporters ahead of the 3 April general election.

A referendum widely seen as calling LGBTI rights into question is scheduled for the same day.

In its r...