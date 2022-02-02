Ad
euobserver
The 'Cinderella's Shoe' venue in Shougang, China, which will host snow sport events (Photo: Wikimedia)

EU diplomatic boycott of China's brutal Olympics essential

EU & the World
Opinion
by Engin Eroglu, Brussels,

The Olympic Games are a lasting, universally revered celebration of humankind's sporting excellence. A festival of physical prowess and mental fortitude, in the spirit of fair play and equality.

But they are also symbolic of so much more. Since its rebirth in the modern age over a century ago, the founding values of the Olympic Movement have been to foster friendship, respect and understanding in the hopes of building a better, more peaceful world.

And yet, as the snow settles...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Engin Eroglu is a German MEP with the Renew Europe group.

Related articles

EU takes WTO action against China over 'bullying' Lithuania
Time to stop China's economic hostage-taking of Lithuania
Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion
Mandelson warns against Olympic boycott 'grandstanding'
The 'Cinderella's Shoe' venue in Shougang, China, which will host snow sport events (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Engin Eroglu is a German MEP with the Renew Europe group.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections