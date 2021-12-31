Biden and Putin set stage for New Year peace talks

US and Russian leaders have repeated their red lines on Ukraine ahead of New Year talks designed to prevent a new war in Europe.
The 50-minute long phone call on Thursday (30 December) saw US president Joe Biden warn that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to "economic costs ... [and] adjustments and augmentations of Nato force posture in allied countries, [as well as] ... additional assistance to Ukraine to enable it to further defend itself and its territory", a White House...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
