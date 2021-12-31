Biden and Putin set stage for New Year peace talks

US and Russian leaders have repeated their red lines on Ukraine ahead of New Year talks designed to prevent a new war in Europe.

The 50-minute long phone call on Thursday (30 December) saw US president Joe Biden warn that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to "economic costs ... [and] adjustments and augmentations of Nato force posture in allied countries, [as well as] ... additional assistance to Ukraine to enable it to further defend itself and its territory", a White House...