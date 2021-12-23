EU states press for more detention, in asylum overhaul

Austria is citing hybrid-attacks in order to detain rejected asylum seekers for up to 20 weeks, along Europe's frontier borders.
And Poland says detained people should only be granted access to international protection if there is no threat to security, public order, or health.
"In the present situation, on the Polish-Belarusian section of the state border, we have a similar situation, where access is severely limited or prevented," says Poland
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
