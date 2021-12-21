Poland threatens to veto EU's Fit for 55

EU climate ministers debated climate policy on Monday (20 December), with worries about the 'energy poor' taking centre stage, and amid veto threats and accusations.

The EU's keynote 'Fit for 55' package - a complex set of rules under debate - aims to reduce EU carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

At its heart is a revision and expansion of the EU's carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS). Currently, the ETS scheme limits emissions in the power sector and manufacturing industry ...