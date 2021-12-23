Ad
euobserver
Théodore Géricault painting of The Raft of the Medusa, which hangs in the Louvre Museum, Paris (Photo: Wikimedia)

Covid as Medusa's raft

Health & Society
Opinion
by Ferdinand Breedveld, Leiden,

In 1816, the Frigate of Medusa, sailing from France to Senegal for the purpose of colonisation, sank in Mauritanian waters. Of the 450 crew members, 250 managed to survive thanks to the support boats, but they left 147 people behind on an improvised raft.

Of the latter, only 15 survived after two weeks adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. It is a tragic story, immortalised by the painter Théodore Géricault in his work Le Radeau de la Méduse [The Raft of the Medusa], and exposes the darker sid...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Covid-pass protestors try to storm Romanian parliament
Omicron shows need for pandemic global pact, WHO says
EU agency: 'Omicron vaccine' approval to take 3-4 months
EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules
Théodore Géricault painting of The Raft of the Medusa, which hangs in the Louvre Museum, Paris (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections