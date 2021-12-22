US ready to hold Russia security talks in January

The US is keen to start security talks with Russia in January, while threatening "immediate" sanctions in the event of a new attack on Ukraine.

"We are ready to move out on these multiple channels, which I mentioned: bilateral engagement, Nato-Russia Council, and the OSCE," Karen Donfried, a senior State Department official, said on Tuesday (21 December) after visiting Brussels, Kyiv, and Moscow.

The Nato talks would include all 30 alliance members and the Organisation for Secur...