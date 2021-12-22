Ad
Karen Donfried spoke to press after visiting Brussels, Kyiv, and Moscow (Photo: Eric B. Walker)

US ready to hold Russia security talks in January

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US is keen to start security talks with Russia in January, while threatening "immediate" sanctions in the event of a new attack on Ukraine.

"We are ready to move out on these multiple channels, which I mentioned: bilateral engagement, Nato-Russia Council, and the OSCE," Karen Donfried, a senior State Department official, said on Tuesday (21 December) after visiting Brussels, Kyiv, and Moscow.

The Nato talks would include all 30 alliance members and the Organisation for Secur...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

