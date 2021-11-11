New Hungarian opposition head seeks Orbán 'regime change'

Hungary's new united-opposition leader, Péter Márki-Zay, said Hungary will need a new constitution, democratic and based on the rule of law, and plans to have a referendum on a new constitution as soon as possible - if elected next April.

Márki-Zay was on a three-day visit to Brussels after - in a surprise win in unprecedented opposition primaries last month - he secured the mandate to head a unified opposition challenge to prime minister Viktor Orbán in the general election next April...