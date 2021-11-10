Do democracies need to fear climate extremism?

These days, the extreme right-wing attacks democracy in many countries. Is there a risk of an additional challenge from climate activists who conclude that democracies will never do enough to slow down the climate emergency?
There are such voices. Already a decade ago the climate scientist James Lovelock, deeply-frustrated by the slow response to the unfolding catastrophe, suggested that climate change should be seen as a war and in a war "democracy can be put on hold". \nI do not see,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.