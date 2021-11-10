Ad
euobserver
The core demand of Fridays for Future could not be less threatening: governments should implement the promises they made in the 2015 Paris Agreement

Column

Do democracies need to fear climate extremism?

Rule of Law
Green Economy
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

These days, the extreme right-wing attacks democracy in many countries. Is there a risk of an additional challenge from climate activists who conclude that democracies will never do enough to slow down the climate emergency?

There are such voices. Already a decade ago the climate scientist James Lovelock, deeply-frustrated by the slow response to the unfolding catastrophe, suggested that climate change should be seen as a war and in a war "democracy can be put on hold". \nI do not see,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

Weakening of EU's democratic right should worry everyone
Afghanistan: The end of liberal-democratic overstretch
The end of the 'Merkel illusion' - but what next for Germany?
The Polish government wants EU money - but not EU law
The core demand of Fridays for Future could not be less threatening: governments should implement the promises they made in the 2015 Paris Agreement

Tags

Rule of LawGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections