MEPs: too many climate pledges not enough plans at COP26

MEPs have warned that countries need to move from pledges to plans as the climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) comes to a climax this week.

The International Energy Agency has calculated that with the current pledges, the world will still heat by 1.9 degrees celsius. "There is a momentum growing," Bas Eickhout, Green MEP, told press on Monday (8 October).

"It is good to calculate these pledges. However, there is a huge difference in the quality of these pledges," he said. "Some cou...