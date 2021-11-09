Ad
The clock is ticking in Glasgow (Photo: Daniel/Flickr)

MEPs: too many climate pledges not enough plans at COP26

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

MEPs have warned that countries need to move from pledges to plans as the climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) comes to a climax this week.

The International Energy Agency has calculated that with the current pledges, the world will still heat by 1.9 degrees celsius. "There is a momentum growing," Bas Eickhout, Green MEP, told press on Monday (8 October).

"It is good to calculate these pledges. However, there is a huge difference in the quality of these pledges," he said. "Some cou...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

