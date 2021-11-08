Bosnia break-up threatens Western Balkans peace, envoy warns

Mounting Serbian separatism in Bosnia risks aggravating other old conflicts in the Western Balkans, an international peace envoy has warned.
"The unrest in this region will also affect the question of the difficult relationship between Serbia and Kosovo in the same or similar way," Christian Schmidt, a 'high representative' to Bosnia appointed by a 55-country 'Peace Implementation Council' and a German former minister, told Reuters on Saturday (6 November).
He spoke out amid pre...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
