Nato invite sees Nordic states stepping up security cooperation

Mutual cooperation between the eight Nordic countries for many years avoided security and defence issues - out of respect for Sweden and Finland's non-aligned status.
But times are changing. This year the Nordic Council has asked Nato's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, to address the annual parliamentarian assembly (2-4 November) in Copenhagen.
The invitation marks another discreet step towards more security cooperation among the Nordic countries. From not being discussed at...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
