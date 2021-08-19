The Taliban is less united than many think

The Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan has taken the world's security agencies by surprise. A 20-year war against US and Nato backed allies has come to an end.

It took just approximately 80 thousand Taliban fighters a few days to overthrow 300,699 troops serving the Afghan government.

Initial estimates of Afghanistan being captured by the Taliban were nearly zilch, but now the country is in the hands of a hardline Islamist group, which could destabilise the wider region. <...