UK and US troops to help evacuate staff from Afghanistan

The US and UK will send troops to evacuate staff from their embassies in Kabul as Taliban insurgents are closing in on the capital after capturing the country's second and third largest cities, following US president Joe Biden's decision to withdraw American troops.

The Pentagon said it would send 3,000 troops in the next two days, including aircraft that could fly personnel out of the Afghan capital.

A contingent of 3,500 soldiers will act as backup in Kuwait, and another 1,000...