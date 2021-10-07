Progressive MEPs propose Texan abortion doctors get EU refuge

Progressive MEPs are piling on pressure for US state Texas to scrap its anti-abortion bill, with some proposing doctors seek refuge in Europe if necessary.

The moves by socialists S&D, liberal Renew Europe, the Greens, and the Left are part of a non-binding resolution to be voted on in the European Parliament on Thursday (7 October).

All four groups in the EU Parliament have condemned the Texan abortion laws, also seen as an affront to gender equality by the US administration unde...