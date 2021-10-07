Ad
Demonstrations for greater abortion rights in Poland also took place earlier this year (Photo: Łódzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom)

Progressive MEPs propose Texan abortion doctors get EU refuge

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Progressive MEPs are piling on pressure for US state Texas to scrap its anti-abortion bill, with some proposing doctors seek refuge in Europe if necessary.

The moves by socialists S&D, liberal Renew Europe, the Greens, and the Left are part of a non-binding resolution to be voted on in the European Parliament on Thursday (7 October).

All four groups in the EU Parliament have condemned the Texan abortion laws, also seen as an affront to gender equality by the US administration unde...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

