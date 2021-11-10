Ad
euobserver
The Czech Republic and Poland have held intense negotiations, but talks have failed to bring a solution after 18 attempts (Photo: Bohdan Melekh)

Czech Republic and Poland clash at EU top court over coal mine

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Officials from the Czech Republic and Poland met on Tuesday (9 November) in Luxembourg for the first hearing at the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the controversial extraction activities at the coal mine in Turów, located close to the German and Czech border.

The encounter comes after the two neighbouring countries failed to reach an agreement that could have led to the withdrawal of the lawsuit against Poland.

In February, Prague filed a complaint against Poland for expanding...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Green Economy

