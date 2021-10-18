EU leaders meet This WEEK amid EU-Poland clash

Vaccine roll-outs, energy prices, migration and the upcoming COP26 climate summit will top the agenda at an EU summit in Brussels next Thursday and Friday (21 and 22 October).

EU heads will discuss "lessons learned" from national vaccine strategies, amid concern over a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated', for instance, in Bulgaria and Romania where fewer than 35 percent of adults have had two jabs.

They will mull over an EU Commission 'to...