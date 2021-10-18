Ad
euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be at the European Parliament on Tuesday to discuss a landmark anti-EU court ruling (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders meet This WEEK amid EU-Poland clash

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Vaccine roll-outs, energy prices, migration and the upcoming COP26 climate summit will top the agenda at an EU summit in Brussels next Thursday and Friday (21 and 22 October).

EU heads will discuss "lessons learned" from national vaccine strategies, amid concern over a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated', for instance, in Bulgaria and Romania where fewer than 35 percent of adults have had two jabs.

They will mull over an EU Commission 'to...

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Poland and Hungary play for time in 'symbolic' EU court case
EU borders chief: More 'violations' in Lithuania than reported
Oceans, seas, and fish-stocks must be focus of COP26
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be at the European Parliament on Tuesday to discuss a landmark anti-EU court ruling (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections