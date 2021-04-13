EU refuses to bail out Montenegro's China loan

The European Union will not help Montenegro pay off its almost €1bn loan from China.
The western Balkan state borrowed the Beijing money to build a highway, which has since turned into one of the world's most expensive roadworks.
Unable to pay off the debt, the Financial Times reported Montenegro had asked the European Union to step in.
But a European Commission spokesperson on Monday (12 April) t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
