EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša

Last Friday (26 March), at a hearing in the European Parliament, Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša was supposed to lay out his response to criticisms that media in his country is increasingly under attack - including by him, personally.

He was allocated 15 minutes. But instead, he insisted on playing a video.

Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld, who chaired the discussion of the parliament's Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group said it was not possib...