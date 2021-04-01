EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša

Last Friday (26 March), at a hearing in the European Parliament, Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša was supposed to lay out his response to criticisms that media in his country is increasingly under attack - including by him, personally.
He was allocated 15 minutes. But instead, he insisted on playing a video.
Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld, who chaired the discussion of the parliament's Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group said it was not possib...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
